Birthplace of Country Music hosts sneak peek event for Super Raffle

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Fans of the Birthplace of Country Music got the chance to see some of the available prizes in the Bristol Sessions Super Raffle happening in September.

The items were showcased on Friday afternoon in the BCM office parking lot in Bristol, Tennessee.









Tickets were sold at the event, and those in attendance also got the chance to win free tickets to the Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion.

The items included vehicles, a camper, a motorcycle and ATVs.

According to BCM Executive Producer Leah Ross, there are only 5,000 tickets available, and they are ahead of predictions on ticket sales.

Each ticket costs $100, and there are a total of different prizes.

A full list of prizes and more information can be found on Bristol Sessions Super Raffle’s website.