Birthplace of Country Music gives away $250,000 worth of prizes in raffle

BRISTOL (WJHL) — Although the novel coronavirus pandemic halted the Birthplace of Country Music’s usual Rhythm and Roots Festival, the show still continued in a different way.

The Birthplace of Country Music wrapped up their Bristol sessions on Sunday with a super raffle in the morning following a handful of online concerts.

$250,000 worth of prizes were available for those with tickets.

Organizers said that even with the changes brought on from the novel coronavirus, they felt the program’s support was well received.

“We’re giving away all those prizes for those people who have bought the Bristol sessions super raffle ticket,” organizer Leah Ross said. “It’s our 2nd annual one, and we’re worried about if we would be able to do as well as we did last year because we didn’t have the festival.

“We sold a bunch at the festival last year, but we’re excited to announce that we sold out. So, what a testament to those people who follow us and really support us.”

Sunday morning’s drawing included cash prizes, a Toyota Tacoma, and passes to Dollywood.