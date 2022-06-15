BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — The Birthplace of Country Music (BCM) on Wednesday announced what is in store for its fourth annual Bristol Sessions Super Raffle, which benefits the Birthplace of Country Music Museum.

Participants of the raffle have a chance to win $250,000 in cash and prizes in the Sept. 11 drawing. There are only 5,000 tickets, priced at $100 each, with ticket sales now open. Each ticket has two raffle numbers. There is also a buy-ten-get-one-free promotion.

The 49 prizes include a 2022 Ford Maverick, 2022 Kia Sportage LX, 2022 Nissan Rouge, 2022 Jeep Renegade, an Indian Scout Bobber 60 motorcycle, a Sandals all-expenses-paid vacation package and more — plus over $70,000 in cash prizes.

“Proceeds from the Bristol Sessions Super Raffle go toward operating funds and educational programming and outreach for the museum,” said BCM Executive Director of Advancement Leah Ross. “It is our goal to keep educational programming at the museum low or no cost for the community, and proceeds from the raffle are essential in helping us achieve that.”

The drawing will launch on Sept. 11 at 12-4 p.m. outside the Birthplace of Country Music Museum during the 21st annual Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion music festival, with a winner drawn every five minutes during the four-hour event.

Winners do not have to be present at the drawing to win; winners will be notified by phone, text or email as well as listed here on the Super Raffle website.

Those who wish to purchase can also do so at the following locations:

Abingdon Olive Oil Company at 102 E. Main St., STE 1 in Kingsport

Abingdon Olive Oil Company at 335 Cummings St. in Abingdon

Cranberry Lane at 623 State St. in Bristol

Friendship Ford at 3192 W. State St. in Bristol

Friendship Motorsports at 2033 W. State St. in Bristol

Progressive Tractor at 18044 Lee Highway in Abingdon

The Travel Shop at 339 W. Main St. in Abingdon

Wallace Kia of Bristol at 340 Volunteer Parkway in Bristol

Wallace Nissan of Kingsport at 2733 E. Stone Drive in Kingsport

Sponsorships include Abingdon Equipment Co., Blue Ridge Auto Group Chrysler Jeep Ram, East Tennessee ATV & Powersports, Food City, Friendship Ford, Friendship Motorsports, Gregory Isbell Jewelers, Hearth and Patio, Morrell Music, Mountain Sports LTD, Progressive Tractor, The Soundroom, The Travel Shop, Wallace Kia of Bristol and Wallace Nissan of Kingsport.