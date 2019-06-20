Birthplace of Country Music announces raffle to give away $250k in prizes

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — The Birthplace of Country Music Museum announced Thursday that they will be holding a raffle. 

At a press conference on Thursday, representatives said The Bristol Sessions Super Raffle will give away $250,000 in prizes.

There are 5,000 tickets available, each costing $100. There are a total of 49 prizes. 

Each ticket includes two entries.

Some of the prizes are vehicles, which include 3 new 2019 vehicles, a camper, two off-road vehicles and a motorcycle.

Several pieces of jewelry will also be available to win.

Two of the biggest prizes are a 7-day all-inclusive trip to Jamaica and Family Disney Vacation Package.

Other prizes include instruments, art, bicycles, shopping sprees and 33 cash prizes totaling $72,000.

The benefits of the raffle will benefit the Birthplace of Country Music Museum.

For a full list of prizes and rules, visit the Bristol Sessions Super Raffle’s website here.

