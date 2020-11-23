Birthplace of Country Music announces dates for 2021 Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Birthplace of Country Music has announced plans for the 2021 Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion.

According to a release from BCM, the 2021 reunion is scheduled for September 10-12.

Organizers of the event said in the release that progress on COVID-19 vaccines is helping the music and entertainment industry prepared for a rebound.

“We are hopeful that progress is being made and that by September of next year we will be past this very dark time,” said BCM Executive Director Leah Ross, who recently took part in local trials for the vaccine. “For now, it is not business as usual for BCM. We will continue to take all necessary precautions in order to protect the health and safety of the public and our staff so we can stay strong as an organization and continue to move forward. Musicians want to get back to work, and we need to be here for them when they are ready to do so.”

On Black Friday, discounted weekend passes for the 2021 Rhythm & Roots will go on sale for $90. An eight-month payment plan is being offered to bring the wristband cost to under $10 a month.

In the summer of 2021, call outs for volunteers will be opened.

Several artists from the canceled 2020 event have already been booked to perform in 2021. Some of those artists include Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Tanya Tucker, Blackberry Smoke, Yola and Grammy-nominee Amythyst Kiah.

For more information, click here.