LIMESTONE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Brights Zoo is receiving national attention over a rare spotless giraffe that was recently born at the zoo.

The 103-acre zoo in Limestone said the giraffe, believed to be the only solid-colored reticulated giraffe in the world, was born on July 31.

The giraffe’s birth has gone viral over the past couple of days, grabbing the attention of national news outlets like The Associated Press, Washington Post, USA Today, and National Geographic. The zoo has also been featured on The Today Show and Good Morning America.

David Bright, the zoo’s director, said he never expected so much attention.

“We never expected to be national by any means,” he said.

Brights Zoo in Limestone. (Photo: WJHL)

Bright told News Channel 11 on Wednesday that he had talked to over 50 national media outlets so far.

“So the last couple of days have been a whirlwind. A lot of contacts,” he said.

The extra attention has brought new visitors to the zoo, which is located on U.S. Highway 11E. News Channel 11 saw vehicles with tags from Texas, Ohio, Indiana, and Florida in the parking lot around noon Wednesday.

“I’m starting to see some new faces come into the zoo. A lot of out-of-town people that have never heard of us before are coming, you know, specifically to see that giraffe,” Bright said.

Bright offered some advice for those wanting to see the new giraffe.

“Early morning is the best time to see her,” Bright said. “She tends to want to go up about two or three o’clock every day.”

The zoo is asking for the public’s help in narrowing down the four chosen names for the unnamed baby giraffe. The proposed names are:

Kipekee – Unique

Firyali – Unusual or Extradonary

Shakiri – She is most beautiful

Jamella – One of great beauty

People may vote for their favorite name on the zoo’s Facebook page. Voting will last for two weeks.

As of Wednesday evening, the post had more than 28,000 comments.