Bird control: Abingdon Police working to remove vultures with fireworks

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – Some unwelcome neighbors moved in on Green Spring Road, and the Abingdon Police Department will be working to remove them over the next two weeks.

A press release from the APD said that a committee of vultures arrived in the neighborhood and began causing damage to houses, vehicles, livestock and pets. Citizens also noted an accumulation of droppings and the odor it’s beginning to cause near the homes.

After consulting with the United States Department of Agriculture, the APD will be using bird bombs and “screamers,” which are firework-like projectiles that make a screeching sound when deployed.

Officers will deploy the screamers during the evening and sometimes in the morning, according to the release, and will continue the process for about two weeks as recommended by the USDA.

Abingdon officials said that officers have been deploying the pyrotechnics since June 16. It’s not a new problem – vultures have chosen different parts of Abingdon to roost over the past several years.

According to the USDA, vultures are migratory birds. Black vultures and turkey vultures are native to North America and play an important role in the ecosystem by feeding on carrion (already-dead) animals.

The USDA says that increasing vulture populations that lead to large roosts to accommodate them. They are also very adaptive creatures, leading to more conflicts between vultures and humans.

Citizens with questions or concerns about the removal process should call the Abingdon Police Department at 276-628-3111.