BioPure opens Johnson City headquarters

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — BioPure opened its new headquarters in Johnson City on Tuesday.

The commercial and residential disinfection cleaning services company has been busy due to the COVID-19 pandemic and has been growing its client base around the Tri-Cities.

“A lot of our growth with our franchisees is coming out of the South and we are just excited about the state of Tennessee,” said Chief Marketing Officer David Wilson. “It’s an inviting state for business. It’s where we have a lot of roots.”

BioPure plans to hire around three dozen new employees.