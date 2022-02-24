NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A bill before the General Assembly would broaden the scope of a recently-announced center at East Tennessee State University dedicated to addressing nursing issues.

Senate Bill 2401, which was proposed by Gov. Bill Lee and is backed by Sen. Rusty Crowe (R–Johnson City), would create the Tennessee Center for Nursing Advancement, an expansion of the Appalachian Highland Center for Nursing Advancement.

In November, Ballad Health pledged $10 million for the startup of the Appalachian Highlands Center for Nursing Advancement at ETSU.

SB 2401 would expand the center’s scope and would codify it in state law. It would be tasked with collecting and aggregating data on nursing turnover, reasons for nursing turnover, and successful recruitment practices. The data would be published in reports and could influence state policy considerations. The center would develop a strategic plan addressing nursing manpower and maintain a database on nursing workforce needs.

This bill requires the center to: (1) Develop a strategic statewide plan for nursing manpower based on a detail analysis of workforce needs; (2) Establish and maintain a database on nursing workforce needs; (3) Routinely convene representatives of nursing professionals, healthcare; professional organizations, business and industry leaders, and other stakeholders to solicit: (A) Reviews and comments on data analysis provided by the center; and (B) Recommendations for systematic changes and strategies to implement the recommended changes; and (4) Enhance and promote activities for nurses in this state to be recognized, rewarded, and renewed. This bill requires the center to submit an annual report of the center’s statewide plan to the governor, the speaker of the house of representatives, and the speaker of the senate by July 1 of each year, beginning July 1, 2023. -Senate Bill 2401

According to a release, the governor’s proposed budget includes $1 million in yearly funding for the management of the center.

“The center will require a plan that addresses issues of nursing workforce needs, creates a database on nursing workforce needs, and will implement a statewide plan for moving forward that will be submitted to Gov. Lee and each speaker this coming year,” Crowe said in the release.

“I applaud Gov. Lee, CEO and President of Ballad Health Alan Levine, and ETSU President Brian Noland, who saw the potential for this Center to help our entire state develop effective solutions,” Crowe continued. “Gov. Lee proposed adding to Ballad Health’s $10 million commitment, providing matching state funds, and codifying the Center for Nursing Advancement at ETSU to become the TENNESSEE Center for Nursing Advancement.”

The Senate Education Committee approved the bill Wednesday and referred it to the Finance, Ways, and Means Committee.