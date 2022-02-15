RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — The Virginia House of Delegates unanimously passed on third reading a measure to revoke the Town of Pound’s charter.

All 100 delegates voted in favor of House Bill 904 by Majority Leader Terry Kilgore (R-Gate City) on Tuesday.

Under the bill, the town’s charter will be repealed effective July 1, 2023, which gives the town time to improve conditions and leadership. If that happens before that date, the town charter will not be repealed.

The measure will have to be passed by the Senate and signed by the governor.