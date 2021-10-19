Bill Gaither coming to Higher Ground Baptist Church

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Gospel music legend Bill Gaither is coming to the Tri-Cities after a 14-month break from touring.

According to a release from Bill Gaither and the Gaither Vocal Band, the group will sing in Higher Ground Baptist Church at 7 p.m. on Nov. 12.

Gaither is known for hits like “Because He Lives”, “He Touched Me” and many more. At 85, Gaither is more appreciative than ever to get back out on the road, according to the release.

“For several years now I have said that the longer I live, the more I learn to appreciate the here and now – this moment – this place in life,” Gaither said in the release. “There is nothing like seeing the expressions on the faces of the people when they are moved by the lyrics of a song. At this stage in my life, I couldn’t be more grateful to have this privilege again.”

Gaither will stop in Kingsport on the 2021 Celebration Tour, which will take him and the group to 40 cities to promote their new album, “That’s Gospel, Brother.”

For ticket pricing and reservation, click here.