FILE – The TikTok logo is seen on a cell phone on Oct. 14, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two local lawmakers’ bill to block access to TikTok and other platforms based in China on college internet networks is one step closer to becoming law.

The House Education Administration Committee recommended the legislation for passage on Wednesday.

The bill, sponsored by Sen. Jon Lundberg (R-Bristol) and Rep. Jeremy Faison (R-Cosby), would prohibit public colleges and universities in Tennessee from allowing anyone to access a social media platform on the institution’s internet network if the social media platform is based in China.

The legislation would apply to both wireless and hard-wired networks.

The bill would allow access for law enforcement and legal purposes.

The Senate has already passed the legislation and the full House is scheduled to vote on it next Thursday.