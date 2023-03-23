A logo of a smartphone app TikTok is seen on a user post on a smartphone screen Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Legislation that would block access to TikTok and other Chinese-based platforms on college internet networks passed the Tennessee House and will soon head to the governor’s desk.

The House passed the bill in an 80–11 vote on Thursday after the Senate passed it earlier this month.

The proposal was sponsored by Sen. Jon Lundberg (R-Bristol) and Rep. Jeremy Faison (R-Cosby).

It aims to prohibit Tennessee’s public universities and colleges from allowing access to any Chinese-based social media platforms, including TikTok, via the institutions’ internet networks. It would apply to both hard-wired and wireless networks. Access would still be allowed for law enforcement or legal purposes.

Passage of the bill came on the same day that TikTok’s CEO appeared before lawmakers in Washington to address national security and other concerns surrounding the social media app.

The bill will now go to the desk of Gov. Bill Lee and will go into effect immediately upon becoming law.