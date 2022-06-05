JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two bicyclists rode their bikes from East Tennessee to North Carolina in an effort to raise $5,000 for Ukraine.

John Redmond and Steve Wheeler started at Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church in Johnson City, where they are members, and rode their bikes over 100 miles to Lake Junaluska in North Carolina.

While Redmond and Wheeler said their journey may be over, they’re still encouraging everyone to help those impacted by the tragedy in Ukraine.

“We finished this but the giving doesn’t have to stop so we’d be glad to have you all do more,” said Redmond.

“As long as Ukraine is under attack by Russia, the people of Ukraine are suffering, we need to continue to support them,” added Wheeler.

Funds raised will benefit Czech pastors who are housing refugees from Ukraine and transporting supplies to the victims of the war.