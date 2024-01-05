JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The location for a dog park and bicycle skills park near downtown has shifted — just a bit — but everyone from city officials and the bike park’s backers to the new site’s current owner say the foot of Tannery Knobs mountain bike park is a better fit.

The City of Johnson City decided in mid-2022 to locate a $300,000 bike skills park funded by a local Rotary club and a grant-funded dog park side by side on the so-called burley property at the corner of Legion Street and State of Franklin Road.

Recently, city officials realized those 5.6 acres might someday have a better potential use given the valuable location and could be just a temporary home for the two parks.

Johnson City Assistant City Manager Randy Trivette told News Channel 11 the move from the highly visible property came as the players involved discussed what the ultimate “highest and best use” of that property might actually be.

“In our group that we had working on this with our partners in the community we identified another location … which ties in with Tannery Knob, ties into the trail with the Tweetsie Trail,” Trivette said.

That location surfaced when Summers-Taylor President Grant Summers realized a potential solution lay about half a mile away. The company owns 14 acres at the foot of Tannery Knobs just above East Market Street and Broadway.

A good portion of that property had been envisioned for a second phase of the 54-acre Tannery Knobs mountain bike park, which opened in 2019, and Summers said the chance to add additional features made great sense.

“I think .. being in the middle of a larger park with some trees and woods and the views, I think it’ll be a better experience overall,” Summers said of the new location.

A portion of the lower Tannery Knobs property looking west. (Photo: WJHL)

“I would really hope that this spring we’re pushing dirt, breaking ground, constructing some elements, maybe the city’s working on their pavilion/bathroom piece,” he added. “One would hope it moves quickly this year.”

For cyclists of all levels, it will add a component that tends to be in short supply amid the generally steep terrain of Northeast Tennessee — trails rated “easy.”

“This will allow that entry-level (mountain biking) but also the connection on the very same site to the very advanced technical stuff as well so I think it’s great,” Summers said of the biking amenities.

Those biking choices will include both the Rotary Club’s bicycle playground/skills park that was slated for the burley property along with, as the concept plans show now anyway, a new easy-rated paved loop trail and connector trails to the already-developed sections of Tannery Knob higher up the ridge.

Trivette said the change is a win for the city as well, which is looking at creating a driveway to a large parking lot and constructing a pavilion and restrooms.

“We’re going to be able to … do all that and not have to look at relocating if there’s some development or something that would be in the best interest of the citizens of Johnson City for that (burley) property,” Trivette said.

Noon Rotary Club Past President Brackton Smith is helping lead the fundraising effort for the skills park. It’s reached $225,000 out of an initial goal of $300,000, and Smith said the park will still focus on beginner to intermediate cyclists.

“To help people build that confidence to be able to go from riding on the Tweetsie Trail, where there’s not really a lot of obstacles, to Tannery Knobs, as daunting as that may sound,” Smith said.

Abraham McIntyre helped push the Rotary project forward as a club member and has continued to help with fundraising and planning. He said the new site creates different opportunities from the flat, square burley site and the design will shift some from the original schematic provided by American Ramp Company, which will probably be used more as a rough guide than a strict template.

“This potential concept drawing has us to be able to use some of the natural aspects of lower Tannery, which gives us different elevations,” McIntyre said.

He and Summers both said the move provides a chance to use not just pre-fabricated American Ramp features, but some excess construction material.

“A lot of parks and playgrounds … take natural resources that are around them but also just old building materials that (can be) repurposed and reused on a bike playground, whether that’s culverts or pipes, or we have access to boulders,” McIntyre said.

With the new site being a permanent location, designers can “build those features that are going to be there forever.”

A unique asset?

With a very preliminary City conceptual plan on a screen behind him on a large screen, Summers explained why he thinks collaborative projects like this one benefit Johnson City as it seeks to attract people and businesses and provide a better quality of life for those already here.

Mountain bike trails rated easy, like this one at upper Tannery Knobs, are somewhat uncommon in the region’s steep terrain. (Photo: WJHL)

“I don’t know of any other place that has what will now be essentially like a 70-acre mountain bike park less than a half mile from their downtown that’s connected by wide sidewalks, that, oh, by the way, is connected to the largest rails to trails system in our area outside of (the Virginia Creeper trail).”

Summers-Taylor spearheaded the initial Tannery Knobs project, overseeing much of the trail-building work before deeding the land to Johnson City in May 2019. Summers said it will do the same thing with the acreage paralleling East Market Street from its intersection with Bert Street east nearly to Broadway.

But the bicycle elements and the already planned dog park won’t be the new site’s only attractions.

Summers said along with a large parking lot, restrooms and the dog and bike parks, a conceptual rendering shows a playground and skate park as possible future additions to the complex. He’s also been in talks with a couple of local climbers who are studying the feasibility of opening a climbing gym on the property as a private business.

“If you’ve got your dog, you can go put him in the dog park. If you’ve got kids of multiple ages, they can be spread out all over the place. I think it’s really neat and I don’t know of anything like this really anywhere.”

The plan is to build a road/driveway from Bert Street’s dead end at East Market that winds its way up to the parking lot. At some point, the owners will convey the property to the city, with the timing related to when the city begins performing some of the work with its own crews, which requires it to own the property.

Summers said the project is a good example of multiple interest groups — from the City and Summers-Taylor to Rotary — working together.

“I think the current city leadership is doing a very good job of saying, ‘We’re going to be the corraler, we’re going to be the clearinghouse,'” he said.

“Rotary’s working very hard to get their piece funded independently, the dog park grant from the Boyd Foundation had its own legs but still needed some city input. Public works has a history of chipping in and stopgapping, whether that’s Founders (Park), or they did a lot of work on the Tweetsie Trail.”

He said pushing through the challenges when multiple interest groups come to the table is worth the rewards. He said the Tweetsie Trail and Tannery Knobs are both good examples.

“It’s a lot of stakeholders, but we’ve proven it can work, and this one I think is exceptionally unique just because the sum will be greater than the parts because … I think each of them would have to bear more cost for parking lots or bathrooms and now it’s all together, so there’s a lot of synergies there.”

The result will be something that other outdoor-oriented Southern Appalachian cities can’t boast of.

“I think the important key is, nobody has this in the middle of their downtown,” he said. “You go to Asheville, you go to Brevard, even Knoxville, it’s not right in there, it’s not connected. You can literally on paved sidewalks get from there to downtown.”

He called it a completion of an initial investment at Tannery and said it should make property like the burley pad acreage.

“It just fits. I sit on both sides: I still want the burley pad for economic development. I’d love for there to be an employer or a development or something that keeps development going in Johnson City.”