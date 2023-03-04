JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A group of cyclists took a ride to an Elizabethton coffee shop on Saturday morning as part of Trek Bicycle’s ‘Bike and Beans’ group ride.

Trek Bicycle, a cycling store in Johnson City, regularly hosts group rides that are open to the public and catered for all ages.

Saturday morning, the group’s destination was The Coffee Company in Elizabethton. The pack of around 20 riders set off from Trek’s store in downtown Johnson City and made their way down the Tweetsie Trail into Elizabethton.

“It was fun. Had two trees down on the Tweetsie Trail from all the wind last night, but they were easy just to hop over,” Trek Bicycle team member Samantha Miranda told News Channel 11. “Yeah, a nice little brisk, I guess, March morning.”

Organizers of the event told News Channel 11 that more events like today’s Bike and Beans are planned for the future and the public is encouraged to sign up. More information can be found on Trek Bicycle’s social media page.