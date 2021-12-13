Big Stone Gap man sentenced to 4 years in prison for unemployment fraud

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — A Big Stone Gap man was sentenced to 60 months in prison after investigators accused him of joining a scheme that stole more than $1.5 million in pandemic-related unemployment funds.

A release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office revealed that Johnny Hobbs, 37, received the prison sentence in addition to an order to pay $164,470 in restitution for his part in the conspiracy.

According to police, Hobbs joined the scheme when he was in jail and agreed to submit claims to the Virginia Employment Commission (VEC) in return for pandemic unemployment benefits.

Investigators say Hobbs joined Farren Ricketts, 31, in submitting these claims and recertifying weekly claims for other co-conspirators. Ricketts, who pleaded guilty, will be sentenced for his role in the scheme at a later date.

The Department of Labor, Office of the Inspector General, Internal Review Service, Russell County Sheriff’s Office and the Norton Police Department investigated the case.