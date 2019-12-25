Big Stone Gap man killed in Church Hill crash

Church Hill, Tenn. (WJHL) – A 39-year-old man was killed in a car crash on U.S. Highway 11W Tuesday in Church Hill.

Tennessee Highway Patrol reports that Steve Parsons of Big Stone Gap, Va. ran off the right side of U.S. Highway 11W, at the intersection with West Main Boulevard, where his 2008 Dodge Caliber struck a tree.

The report indicates that it was unknown if Parsons was restrained at the time of the crash.

No other injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. Look for updates on WJHL.com.