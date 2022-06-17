WISE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Wise County grand jury handed down an indictment Wednesday, alleging that a Big Stone Gap man committed a series of a dozen rapes over multiple years.

According to court documents provided to News Channel 11, the June 15 indictment contained a total of 24 counts of varying charges against Michael Scott Clem, 48, of Big Stone Gap, Virginia.

Each indictment carried a date range in an individual year, and covered the following years:

2014 – 1 count Rape

2015 – 1 count Rape

2016 – 2 counts Rape

2017 – 2 counts Rape

2018 – 2 counts Forcible Rape

2019 – 2 counts Forcible Rape

2020 – 1 count Forcible Rape

2021 – 1 count Forcible Rape

According to Virginia code cited in the indictment, each rape charge alleges that the victim was under 13 years of age in each year Clem was charged, except for 2018 and onward. Charges in 2018 became “Forcible Rape,” which does not specify the victim’s age according to Virginia code.

Each count of rape, according to sentencing guidelines within the indictment, carries a mandatory minimum sentence of life in prison.

Clem’s next court appearance has not yet been determined.