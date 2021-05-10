Big Stone Gap home destroyed in early morning fire

BIG STONE GAP, Va. (WJHL) – A home was destroyed in Big Stone Gap after a fire Monday morning.

According to Lieutenant Garry Russell of the Big Stone Gap Fire Department, crews were called to the 2900 block of Oreton Road at 3:01 a.m.

Russell said that as of 8:34 a.m., crews were still on the scene of the fire.

No one was injured in the fire, according to Russell.

Russell told News Channel 11 the house is considered a total loss.

The Valley Volunteer Fire Department also responded to assist at the fire.

Russell said the Red Cross has been notified to assist the residents of the home with their immediate needs.