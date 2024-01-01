BIG STONE GAP, Va. (WJHL) — A cat in a dire situation was rescued and now has a loving home thanks to a caring couple and the Big Stone Gap Fire Department.

A social media post by the department said a couple brought in a cat with a soup can, cream of mushroom to be exact, stuck on its head Saturday night.

The Big Stone Gap Fire Department told News Channel 11 on Monday that crew members had just cleared a commercial fire alarm when the pair showed up with the cat in need of help.

Firefighter Rollins worked to carefully cut the can from the feline’s head, and it was removed with no injuries to the cat, according to the department.

The couple that discovered the cat and brought it in ended up taking it home with them, rounding out a successful rescue mission with a loving end.