BIG STONE GAP, Va. (WJHL) – A fire in Big Stone Gap on Friday caused damage to several apartments, according to the Big Stone Gap Fire Department.

According to a post on Facebook by the BSGFD, crews responded to reports of an explosion and structure fire at 318 Wyandotte Avenue East. Upon arrival, crews found an apartment fully engulfed with fire spreading to nearby apartments.

The post states that one apartment suffered extensive damage and a roof collapse while other apartments sustained damage from smoke and fire.

All occupants were able to make it to safety according to the BSGFD.

Valley and Appalachia Fire Departments as well as Big Stone Rescue, Big Stone Police and the Red Cross also provided assistance, according to the post.