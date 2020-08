ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — After skipping vacation Bible school and many other summer events due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Big Spring Church of Christ decided to compensate by hosting drive-in movie nights for the remainder of the summer.

The family-friendly movies will kick off at 8:30 p.m., and the church will provide some snacks and drinks but encourages families to bring snacks of their choice as well.

The church is located at 1106 Gap Creek Road.