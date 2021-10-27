Biden approves federal disaster declaration for Buchanan Co. following flooding

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – In August 2021, severe floods tore through Buchanan County, destroying several homes and killing one person.

On Oct 26, President Joe Biden approved a federal disaster declaration for the county at the request of Virginia Governor Ralph Northam.

Northam had previously stated that the county had sustained almost $14 million in damages from the floods. The Virginia Department of Emergency Management and FEMA estimated that 31 homes were destroyed, 27 were significantly damaged and eight received minor damage.

The Hurley community was among the most impacted areas. Congressman Morgan Griffith released a statement on the declaration, expressing hope that it would help the community recover.

“Recovery from August’s severe flooding will take time, but the federal major disaster declaration will significantly help Hurley move forward,” Griffith said.