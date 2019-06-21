Bidding to begin soon for Greeneville bridge project

Bidding will begin soon for the East Church Street bridge project in Greeneville.

According to Greeneville Public Works, the plans to fix the bridge have been approved.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation will open bidding on July 16.

The bridge closed to traffic in early May. TDOT had originally scheduled to replace the bridge in 2022, but a March 2019 inspection revealed significant degradation of the structure.

According to Greeneville Public Works, once construction begins, the contractor will have 90 days to finish the project.