KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kingsport police say a bicyclist was injured in a crash Thursday afternoon.

Officers responded around 4:25 p.m. to a crash involving a vehicle and bicyclist in the 3200 block of East Stone Drive, according to police.

The bicyclist, identified as an adult man, was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, according to police. His condition is unknown as of Thursday evening.

The crash remains under investigation.