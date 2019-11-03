Betsy Band coming home with the silver

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Elizabethton High School Betsy Band is coming back home with some hardware Sunday.

The group scored second place overall in the Tennessee State Division II band competition in Smyrna last night.

According to Elizabethton City Schools, the band came away with second place in the finals for percussion, and overall winner in the general effects category.

Unicoi County and Sullivan South High Schools also competed in the event.

News Channel 11 would like to congratulate all the teams on their success this weekend.