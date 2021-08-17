Bert Street Music Series to bring the blues to Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Bert Street Music Series will continue Thursday, August 17 at Memorial Park Community Center with a performance from Billy Crawford.

According to a release from the city of Johnson City, Crawford’s Bristol-based band will bring the blues to the music series, with influences that include Randy Rhoads, Ritchie Blackmore and Gary Moore.

“It has never gotten old for me,” Crawford said. “I’m still excited about creating sound out of silence every time I perform.”

The concert opens at 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. at 510 Bert St.

Free parking is available at the center as well as the Municipal and Safety Building at 601 E. Main St.

The remainder of the concert series includes the following:

August 19 — The Billy Crawford Band

August 26 — My New Favorites

Sept. 2 — Jesse Barry and the Jam

Sept. 9 — Blaze the City

Sept. 16 — Hillbilly Bad

The Bert Street Music Series is presented by the Johnson City Press, 101.5 WQUT Tri-Cities’ Class Rock, Campbell’s Morrell Music, Tennessee Department of Transportation and the Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office.

For other events across the region, CLICK HERE.