ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – A home building materials supplier in Abingdon celebrated 50 years of business Tuesday morning.

Berry Home Centers marked its half-century at its Abingdon store on Ole Berry Drive with a ribbon-cutting to commemorate the milestone and remodel of the store.

Food trucks were on-site and door prizes were given out to the first customers of the day. Festivities are scheduled to continue through 2 p.m. with radio station 98.5 WTFM broadcasting from the event.

Photo: WJHL

Berry Home Centers began in Chilhowie in 1939 as a family business that sold produce, dry goods and scrap metal. The store later shifted to residential development, and the Berry family opened Berry Builders and Supply in 1973. A second Abingdon store opened in 1977.

The business was renamed Berry Home Centers, Inc. in 1986 by Tom Bishop, a grandson of founder Fount W. Berry who had purchased the majority interest.