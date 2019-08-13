Berkshire, Belton Crowned Tennessee Big Shots Champions

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) The World Long Drive Tennessee Big Shots event wrapped on Monday with Alexis Belton and Kyle Berkshire each earning hardware at Cattails at MeadowView Golf Course.

Belton took down top-ranked Phillis Meti for the 2019 Tennessee Big Shot Women’s Division title and Berkshire chalked up the victory in the men’s division.

Former ETSU women’s golf standout Chloe Garner was one of the final four, but fell to Meti. She was excited to be back in the Tri-Cities area and was willing to do anything for the victory.

“I was just telling myself lay it all out there, hit it as hard as you can, even if you miss all eight, you’ve got to hit it as hard as you can and honestly I hit it really well, I was happy for our performance,” Garner said. “Phillis is just a beast, man, it’s hard to catch her.”

Belton had an idea she was going to come out on top after talking to a young fan earlier in the day.

“I think the main thing that helped me win today is we got to go to the local hospital today and one of the kids, he’s an artist, so he drew a trophy on my hand,” Belton said.

The children also helped Berkshire truly understand what’s important in life.

“It doesn’t matter if you have 400 yards, it matters that you’re able to put on a great show and you’re able to improve someone’s life or give them a nice little moment in a period of darkness with what you do and you can’t put a price on that,” Berkshire said.