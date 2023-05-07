JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The District 1-3A baseball playoffs have been put on hold following an in-game altercation between Elizabethton and Unicoi County high schools Saturday afternoon at TVA Credit Union Ballpark.

Video of the incident shows an altercation beginning between a pair of competing players at third base, followed by a rush of players exiting their respective dugouts.

The game did not resume following the altercation and was suspended in the seventh inning, according to Unicoi County Director of Schools John English.

English told News Channel 11 the TSSAA is reviewing the events and umpire reports before making a determination as to if, or how, the game will proceed.

Due to the suspension of Saturday’s game, Sunday’s District 1-3A championship game has been postponed.

According to English, he and the Director of Elizabethton City Schools, Richard Van Huss spoke at length with Gene Menes of the TSSAA on Saturday evening. English said both schools made a proposal that they were “unified in.”

English said a final decision from the state’s governing body could come as late as tomorrow.