ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – A one-of-a-kind Christmas magic show is coming to the Bonnie Kate Theater.

‘Ben the Illusionist’ will fuse the magic and wonderment of the season with grand stage illusions.

The ‘Christmas Wishes’ magic show is Friday, Nov. 24 at the theater and runs through Saturday.

Show times are at 7:30 p.m. with a Saturday matinee at 2:30 p.m.

Admission is $15 and kids 5 and under get in free.

Benjamin Gerard, known by his stage name of ‘Ben the Illusionist’, sat down with our Good Morning Tri-Cities team to talk more about the upcoming show.