JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — The State of Franklin Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) hosted its 10th Annual Bell Ringing ceremony on Sunday to honor Constitution Week.

The event took place at the historic Oak Hill School, and according to the NSDAR, focused on the history of the Thirteenth Amendment to the Constitution which reads, “Neither slavery nor involuntary servitude, except as a punishment for crime whereof the party shall have been duly convicted, shall exist within the United States, or any place subject to their jurisdiction.”

NSDAR member Allyson Wilkinson told News Channel 11 why the bell ringing is important to her and why she celebrates Constitution Week.

“We ask everyone to ring a bell during the week of September 17 through the 23 to recognize that it’s our duty as Americans to keep our country strong and to honor our Constitution,” she said.

Along with live music and reenactments, local historians educated attendees on the history of enslavement and its abolition in Jonesborough.

Heritage groups that attended included the Kings Mountain NSSAR, the Overmountain Victory Trail Association and other local chapters of the NSDAR.