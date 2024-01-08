BRISTOL, Va./Tenn. (WJHL) – Believe in Bristol announced that $50,000 in grant money will be distributed this year as part of the 2024 Ben Collins Memorial Entrepreneur (E-Grant) Program.

Fifteen applicants with original ideas for new or expanding businesses will be selected for a 6-week training course. A minimum of five of those businesses will also be awarded grant prizes up to $10,000 each.

The applications are open from Jan. 8 through Feb. 13. Applicants will be notified by Feb. 16 if they are selected to move forward with the interview process; the interviews will be scheduled the week of Feb. 26-March 1.

Those interested may also apply in person at the Believe in Bristol office located at 20 6th Street in Bristol, Tennessee.

For more information on the application or Believe in Bristol, visit believeinbristol.org, call 423-573-2201, or email info@believeinbristol.org.