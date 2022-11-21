BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Organization, Believe in Bristol, held its annual Christmas open house.

Guests were able to visit downtown and browse some of the shops that stayed open late and offered special discounts for the occasion.

People were also able to get horse and carriage rides, a holiday favorite.

“It’s a great time for customers, it’s a great time for the businesses. A lot of the businesses are staying open later tonight so that people that are just getting off work can have an opportunity to come up and check things out and see what is available here on State St. and have a great time,” said Maggie Elliot, Believe in Bristol executive director.

The event was a great way to support local businesses while getting some Christmas shopping done early.