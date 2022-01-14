Believe in Bristol announce entrepreneur program, $80,000 to be awarded

Believe in Bristol is set to host its 7th annual entrepreneurship evemt.

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Believe in Bristol is set to kick off its seventh annual entrepreneurial program, which features a six-week training course and $80,000 in total awards for the group’s top five applicants.

After partnering with multiple organizations, Believe in Bristol managed to net their highest dollar amount of grant money with the 2022 Ben Collins Memorial Entrepreneur Grant Program.

The program is geared toward local entrepreneurs seeking to participate in the ever-growing Bristol area.

A total of 15 applicants will be chosen to participate in a six-week training course, which concludes with a Shark Tank style pitch event. Judges will then score contestants and find winners throughout the day.

The selected applicants will conclude the training program with a Shark Tank styled event with judges ranking each individual.

To send an application, visit believeinbristol.org/business/eprizeform. All information must be submitted by Feb. 7.