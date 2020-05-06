‘Behind the wall:’ Corrections officers’ contributions easily overlooked

Note: National Correctional Officers’ Week, officially established by President Ronald Reagan in 1984, is May 3-9 this year.

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – When a female inmate at the Sullivan County Detention Center got “amped up” Monday, Deputy Ashley Updike said she knew it was time to put on her “counselor hat.”

“I pulled her out and said, ‘what’s goin’ on? This isn’t the normal you I see,'” said Updike, who has worked at the jail for nearly two years.

As it turned out, the woman had spoken with family by phone and learned her children were in danger of being removed from her custody.

“When I got to the root of it and it was all over, she thanked me,” Updike said. “She was like, ‘you could have thrown me in a cell, you could have thrown me in a hole, but you talked to me.'”

Ashley Updike

Updike doesn’t know how that inmate will do in society after leaving jail. If she does well, Updike likely won’t know it, and members of the public almost certainly won’t know that a corrections officer may have contributed to a life turned around.

“People think to say ‘hey thank you for your service’ to the military and to the law enforcement and to the EMS and the doctors,” Updike said. “But what we do is behind the wall and it’s so unseen that they don’t really know what we do a lot of times … and it is a hard job. It’s a very hard job.”

Still Updike and fellow officer Brian Kanipe say it’s essential to show patience, non-judgmentalism and a thick skin so people behind bars might be influenced positively. They try to do that in a profession that sees 20 percent annual turnover nationwide, according to an April release by the National Institute of Justice.

In a job made even more stressful by the COVID-19 pandemic, Kanipe said compassion is a must for a good CO.

“Some people have a helping hand a helping heart and a helping spirit, and if you have that then corrections is a good spot for you,” the 25-year law enforcement and security veteran said.

“You really can’t do this job and be judgmental,” he said. “You’ve got to keep an open mind and you’ve got to deal with each individual.

“They’re already here away from their families and friends. You have to make them understand that you’re not here to punish them, that’s what the state’s done. As soon as you can get that through that you’re not the bad guy then you’ve got a better opportunity to make a good positive connection with the inmate.”

That’s not always easy. Inmates try to push officers’ buttons, or they try to manipulate officers.

Health care staff administer medication at the jail.

“You can’t come in here and get your feelings hurt if you get called names,” Kanipe said. “You can’t take it personally. You can’t take it home.”

Updike said she tries to remember that most inmates have pretty difficult pasts.

“In some aspects you’re counseling these people, you’re also being that disciplinarian for them,” Updike said. “Depending on how they come in and what they need you’ve got to kind of switch those hats and work with them.”

Camaraderie and accountability

COs are in a position of power over inmates. It’s something that can be abused, either regularly or in moments of stress. Some officers “hide behind their badge for courage,” but Kanipe said that’s not how they’re taught.

“They teach us verbal ju jitsu,” Kanipe said. “They teach you how to de-escalate and understand and speak to them and get them to calm down. And there is some officers that just like to go hands on, they like to force themselves and their presence on the inmates.”

Brian Kanipe

Those approaches get called out in a health corrections environment, Kanipe said. And even the best officers near their breaking points sometimes, Updike added.

“Your peers always keep you on track,” she said. “If somebody maybe does hit that nerve, because everyone’s got a nerve, your peers say, ‘hey, go take a break.’

“If something bad happens, my coworkers are who I depend on, and I would never let them get into a situation where they could do something that would compromise them or compromise their job, compromise their integrity. I’m not gonna let them get there.”

Kanipe said while there’s “a lot of banter” and “tough love” among co-workers, the environment has space for good times.

“If you mess up you know you’re gonna get ribbed a little bit and you gotta take that with a grain of salt and know that they’re just doing it because they love you,” he said. “We cut up, laugh, and you know we just treat each other like family. Eat, we cook for each other.”

Less crowding equals more job satisfaction

While COVID-19 has created some new stresses, it’s also helped reduce Sullivan County’s terrible jail overcrowding problem. A new pre-trial release program, which has about 180 participants, has also helped.

Through much of 2019 and into early 2020, the jail and its annex, built to house 619 people, typically held more than 900, sometimes even topping 1,000. Monday, the number was 590.

The jail was 50 percent over capacity in December.

Kanipe said those declining numbers have made a huge difference in the work environment.

“We’ve had a rapid drop in our violence, inmate on inmate violence and incidences of corrections officer on inmate interactions,” he said. “It seems like the feeding goes better, everyone’s got adequate food and they’re not fighting over different things.”

“It’s a difference of being housed with 20 people as opposed to being housed with possibly 40,” Updike said. “Expecting 40 people to live in a cell cohesively is difficult. And then you’ve got strong personalities a lot of times that will clash.”

In overcrowded environments, officers don’t have the time for many positive personal interactions with inmates. The population decline, Kanipe said, “slows things down and it improves our safety as officers and the safety of our inmates.”

He said turnover rates for new officers should decrease if the jail population can remain at a reasonable level. “Someone who feels like they’ve been called to corrections, they get into it and they’re so overwhelmed with the population that it was just too much for them.

“Now we’ve got time to actually train them better, train them in a more relaxed environment and I think it’s a thousand times better.”

What COs want you to know

Kanipe would like the public to understand that good corrections officers are dedicated to trying just what the title implies — helping inmates correct things in their lives.

“We’re doing a job to try to protect our own families and protect your family by trying to improve the lives of these individuals, so when they leave they’ve got a more positive attitude about what they can do and what they can achieve — and hopefully they’ll be better citizens when they return.”

Updike said officers have the opportunity to show caring to people who have made bad decisions. Inmates aren’t necessarily bad people because of that, she said.

“You do this job because you have a passion for it and I have a passion for my team, my family here. That’s incredibly important, coming in and making sure we all go home.

“If I can keep us safe and I can keep (inmates) safe I’ve done a good job, and if I can impact somebody along the way then that’s even better.”