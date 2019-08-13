Beef ‘O’ Brady’s testing Impossible Burger at Johnson City location

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- The restaurant Beef ‘O’ Brady’s is testing an all-vegetarian burger called the “Impossible Burger” at nine locations.

One of the test sites is at the Johnson City location.

The burger is designed to smell and taste like a beef burger.

You can find the “Impossible Burger” on the menu at Beef ‘O’Brady’s in Johnson City over the course of the next few weeks.

If enough people like the burger, restaurant officials tell us it will become a permanent item.

We can confirm our photographer Doug Counts tried the burger and enjoyed it. Counts said it was “very good.”