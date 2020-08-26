Beef ‘O’ Brady’s in Abingdon closed, space sold to new steakhouse

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – The Beef ‘O’ Brady’s restaurant in Abingdon has closed, but the space has already been sold to a new steakhouse that hopes to open in the fall.

According to posts from the restaurant, the space at 735 East Main Street has been sold to The Farmer’s Steakhouse, a farm-to-table restaurant.

The restaurant opened on July 29, 2019.

The posts say The Farmer’s Steakhouse is spearheaded by Abingdon resident Mitch Wilhoit, who was born and raised in Johnson City.

Beef ‘O’ Brady’s is selling its football helmets and framed photos to anyone interested on September 12 at 11 a.m.

The helmets and photos will be sold on a first come, first serve basis.