JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The first episode of a new reality series at East Tennessee State University (ETSU) is available as of Monday.

‘Becoming Bucky’ follows ETSU’s three-month-long search to name a new Bucky mascot, marking the first mascot competition at the university, according to a release from ETSU.

The competition is down to just five finalists, who will all play a game of charades with President Noland during a watch party on Wednesday. The event features free food, music, photo ops and a showing of the first two episodes of the Becoming Bucky reality show.

The ETSU community is invited to the watch party on Wednesday at 6 p.m. in The Cave at the D.P. Culp Student Center.

All episodes of Becoming Bucky can be found on ETSU’s YouTube, Facebook and at etsu.edu/becomingbucky. The first episode is available to the public now.