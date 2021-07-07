Becky Nave sworn in to Bristol, Va. City Council

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — The Bristol, Virginia City Council selected Becky Nave to fill the council seat vacated by Kevin Mumpower.

The council approved Nave’s appointment in a 3–0–1 vote Tuesday. She was sworn in Wednesday morning.

Nave’s first official meeting will take place Thursday and will involve potential committee assignments.

Her appointment came after former City Council Member Kevin Mumpower resigned last month.

Councilwoman Nave currently serves as a senior destination development specialist for Virginia Tourism Corporation, and told News Channel 11 that she intends to use her work experience to attract fresh faces to the area.

Nave’s term will run through Dec. 2024.