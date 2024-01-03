BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Bristol, Virginia has a new mayor.

Becky Nave, who previously served as the city’s vice mayor, was appointed by the Bristol Virginia City Council to the role of mayor on Tuesday.

Photo: WJHL

Former mayor Neal Osborne did not seek to continue in the role.

Jake Holmes was appointed vice mayor at the council’s meeting Tuesday morning. Holmes previously served as a council member.

Randall Eads kept his position as Bristol’s city manager and city attorney. Tenille Montgomery also remains in the role of city clerk.