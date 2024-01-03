BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Bristol, Virginia has a new mayor.
Becky Nave, who previously served as the city’s vice mayor, was appointed by the Bristol Virginia City Council to the role of mayor on Tuesday.
Former mayor Neal Osborne did not seek to continue in the role.
Jake Holmes was appointed vice mayor at the council’s meeting Tuesday morning. Holmes previously served as a council member.
Randall Eads kept his position as Bristol’s city manager and city attorney. Tenille Montgomery also remains in the role of city clerk.