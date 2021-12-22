Beating the odds: Former coach, teammate reflect on Mac McClung’s success

GATE CITY, Va. (WJHL) – When former Blue Devils head basketball coach, Scotty Vermillion, recalls Mac McClung, a particular story comes to mind.

McClung had just recently started at Georgetown when he and his Hoya teammates visited a Washington Wizards practice.

“Afterward his mom said, ‘Hey, why don’t you get a picture with John Wall?’ and Mac was like, ‘I’m one of them – I’m not doing that,'” Vermillion recalled. “I thought that was pretty cool, because that is who he believes he is.”

On Tuesday, McClung proved that’s who he is by signing a 10-day hardship contract with the NBA’s Chicago Bulls.

After spending this fall’s training camp in Los Angeles, McClung has been playing in the NBA G-League this winter with the South Bay Lakers. Now, after averaging nearly 20 points and more than six assists in 13 games, he’ll get his first shot on basketball’s biggest stage.

“When I got the call he said, ‘Coach I got some bad news – I won’t be playing today.’ I thought ‘OK,'” Vermillion said. “Then he said ‘But I got some really good news – I’m getting ready to board the plane to Chicago and the Bulls have called me up.'”

Former high school teammate and current Gate City head basketball coach John-Reed Barnes first heard about the contract during his team’s practice Tuesday afternoon.

“So happy for him, but at the same time, if you know Mac, you weren’t really surprised by the news,” he said.

Vermillion has known McClung for a long time.

“I’ve watched him since he was just a little child,” he said.

He’s also had a long and storied coaching career, leading the Blue Devils to their first and only boy’s state basketball championship in 2018. He said he’s never seen anyone else like Mac.

“Just knowing what’s inside of him – he’s very goal-oriented, he works extremely hard when nobody’s looking and plus, like I said, having the ‘it’ factor – he’s the real McCoy on the court,” he said.

At just over six-feet tall, McClung has always dealt with doubters and nay-sayers. But at every turn, he’s proved them wrong.

“He’s beat the odds,” Vermillion said. “He knew he would have to do that.”

“I would have been worried if Mac got his shot too early, almost, because that’s just not Mac’s nature,” Barned said. “Mac’s had to work for everything he’s gotten and he’s absolutely competitive.”

Vermillion calls McClung a rock-thrower – a player who is not afraid to fight and lay it all on the line, both physically and emotionally. But beyond that, Vermillion said he’s always made time for the fans and his community.

“Not only here, but when we would go play in the Arby’s (Classic) or play at Daniel Boone or wherever we would play, those people too after the game would stick around and he would always be good to make sure every kid got a picture,” he said. “So, when you give that kind of attention back, it just grows.”

“To have somebody accomplish so much from a place that not many people have heard about, I think it’s just really neat,” Barnes said.

“So for Mac and for me and for this team, for the community – we just couldn’t be more proud of him.”

McClung’s first game as a Bull was scheduled for Wednesday at 8 p.m. against the Toronto Raptors. However, that game has now been postponed due to COVID-19.

The Bulls’ next game is scheduled for Sunday, December 26 at 8 p.m. against the Indiana Pacers.