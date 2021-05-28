Beat the summer heat with public pools, water parks opening-up

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — We’ve already felt the heat here in the Tri-Cities and thankfully there are plenty of public pools and water parks opening back up for you to cool-off.

Memorial Day weekend is traditionally the time to open pools for the season. Pool and water park staff are working to meet that deadline, despite some obstacles created by the pandemic.

Legion Street Pool

After being closed the entire 2020 season, Legion St. Pool in Johnson City opens Friday, May 28. Head lifeguard Hannah Smith said the pool will not have Covid-19 capacity restrictions in place. “We do encourage the people who come and the patrons to social distance. “We are going to have a center set up for a temperature check, masks will be available, also a hand sanitizing station for those who want to use it, ” said Smith. “We do encourage the people that come and the patrons to social distance. We do know that’s going to be hard to do at a swimming pool, but as of right now we don’t have any restrictions on our facility.”

Smith did emphasize the pool has not been approved to hosts events at this time.

Legion St. is open Monday-Saturday 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Sunday 1-6 p.m. The pool costs $3 for anyone 13 and older, $2 for 12 and under, and is free for kids under 3.

Haynesfield Aquatic Center

Haynesfield Aquatic Center in Bristol is gearing up to open Saturday, May 29. Recreation Superintendent Mike Musick said the Parks and Recreation Department is looking to hire more lifeguards for the season. The pool will be open Monday, Thursday – Saturday, Noon – 6 p.m. and Sunday 1-6 p.m. It costs $3 for adults and $2 for kids. Classes and Night Swim times are also available.

Coomes Recreation Center

The Town of Abingdon announced Coomes Recreation Center will open its outdoor pool in the days following Memorial Day on June 2. The pool will be open Wednesday through Friday from 12:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m., Saturday from 12:30 p.m. until 4:30 p.m., and for members only on Sundays from 1:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. Prices vary on age and membership.

Franklin Pool

The Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department announced Franklin Pool will open Monday, May 31st. The pool will be open Monday-Friday 11:00 a.m. -5:30 pm, Saturday 10:00 a.m. -5:30 p.m. and Sunday 1:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. It costs $3 per person to get in, but kids under 5 are free with a paying adult.

Wetlands Water Park

If you’re looking to make a big splash on waterslides, Wetlands Water Park in Jonesborough plans to open its gates at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 29th. The park recently underwent renovations that the staff is excited to show off. However, cold temperatures may delay the opening according to Director Dillon Stout. “We don’t want to open, obviously, with heavy rain or anything, but more so we’re looking at the temperature,” said Stout. “We would probably be okay if it was mid-seventies, but with it being mid-sixties, it’s just a little too cold to be completely open.”

Wetlands will be open Monday-Saturday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Sunday from 12-6 p.m.

The Kingsport Aquatic Center opened its doors earlier this month after a delay due to cold temperatures.