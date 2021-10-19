Bears, Brews, Bays Mountain: rangers to share their wildest stories over a drink

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – As part of Bays Mountain’s anniversary, rangers will be given a chance to share their own slice of the park’s 50 years of stories.

The final “Night with a Ranger” event of the year will take place at Bays Mountain Brewing Company with the park’s longtime rangers given a chance to take the stage to tell the audience just how strange things can get in nature.

Starting at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 21, guests at the venue can purchase pints of 50th Anniversary Bays Mountain Ale and listen to tales from naturalists Mark Kilgore, David Taylor and Rhonda Goins.

For every pint sold, $1 will go back to support the park. If you’re unable to make it in person, the event will also be livestreamed on Facebook.