JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Robin Sayers had a late-night visitor in Johnson City’s North Hills neighborhood Monday — a sizeable-looking black bear, judging from the footage her home security camera caught.

The bear stayed around her home near Science Hill High School for nearly an hour, and she watched much of the “show” after her security camera started beeping around 9:40 p.m.

A bear visits Robin Sayers’ front door in Johnson City, but doesn’t knock. (Robin Sayers)

“It was just hanging out,” Sayers said. “My cats were looking out the window.”

Along with paying a visit to her front door, the bear took some time checking out a crape myrtle in her yard.

“I think it wanted the bird food wreath that I have hanging up in that tree,” Sayers said.

Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency spokesman Matt Cameron said that behavior checks out, as bears typically forage for a trifecta of human garbage, pet food and bird seed.

“The acorn crop was really good this year as it’s been pretty much all over East Tennessee,” Cameron said, adding that area bears are “fat and healthy” this year.

But it isn’t weather or even some internal clock that sends bears to den, usually starting as early as November. It’s more a food availability issue, he said.

“They’re starting to run out and if there is other food available then bears won’t necessarily go to the den,” Cameron said. “As long as there’s food on the ground they’ll stay out.”

With both bear and human populations increasing in Northeast Tennessee, people should expect more encounters — and home security camera footage with more bears in it.

Sayers said she enjoyed the occurrence from the safety of her home.

“It came from the front yard, went to the front door and then circled around the house but then it went back down the side and I think left from that point,” she said.

The experience brought back memories of the heyday of “Johnson City Bear” around 2017, when a series of urban bear sightings in the area spawned a good-natured social media/meme phenomenon.

“My late husband thought it [the 2017 bear meme] was hilarious,” Sayers said. Showing the video to her school-aged boys Tuesday morning “just made our day,” she said.