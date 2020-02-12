Bear cub rescued in Washington County, VA

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Just days after being found by a family dog, a rescued Black Bear cub will now be fostered at a den site for bears.

According to the the Wildlife Center of Virginia, the cub was admitted to the facility Thursday, Feb, 6, after being discovered in Washington County when a family dog brought the tiny cub home.

Homeowners contacted the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries, where the cub was then transported to the center.

Officials say the cub was separated from its mother.

