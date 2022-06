HAMPTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – The bear that caused Carden’s Bluff Campground to be closed has been captured, and the campground is set to reopen on Thursday, June 23.

On June 16, an “aggressive” bear was reported at Carden’s Bluff Campground.

U.S. Forest Service officials are warning visitors to look out for black bears and be BearWise.

The Cherokee National Forest’s current Forest Order prohibits possessing or leaving food unless it is properly stored.