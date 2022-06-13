HAMPTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) announced Sunday that aggressive bear activity led to the closure of a campground off Watauga Lake.

Cardens Bluff will remain closed until the TWRA captures the bear or until it moves to another location.

A release from the agency revealed that it has received evidence of bears taking food and garbage at the campground, including food from an unoccupied tent.

U.S. Forest Services officials reminded the public of bear safety guidelines, which entail that visitors keep food or other items that may attract bears properly stored. Storage includes bear-resistant containers.

Black bears, which have a sense of smell seven times more powerful than a blood hound’s, are opportunistic and remember familiar food sources. Other items that may attract bears include the following: