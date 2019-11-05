‘Be a Santa to a Senior’ program helps seniors feel holiday cheer

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – You may not be ready for Christmas yet, especially since Thanksgiving hasn’t even passed yet, but one organization is.

Be a Santa to a Senior is a program that gives a senior a special holiday gift.

The program helps senior citizens feel the love during the holiday season.

The program coordinator says that it is a way for people who don’t have a family to receive gifts.

“You have people that don’t have family, so they’re the ones we’re trying to get gifts for so that they will have something to open and feel like they’re included and feel like they’re loved,” said program director Lori Frye.

To help with the cause, you can go to the Barnes and Noble in Johnson City and look for the Be a Santa to a Senior tree on display, then grab one of the ornaments on the tree with a name and a gift suggestion.

